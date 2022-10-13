Goose On The Loose! Security Scrambles To Catch Rogue Bird During Dodgers Game

Fowl ball!
A rogue goose flew onto the field during Game 2 of the National League Division Series match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
The bird, which appeared to be a greater white-fronted goose that migrates through California in the fall, squatted in the field in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dodgers took a swing at a comeback from a 5-3 deficit.
Take a gander at the goose cameo below:
Stadium staffers tried to nab the bird on the field during a break but the fowl decided to lead them on wild goose chase around Dodgers Stadium. It flapped its wings and circled above the field to the delight of the crowd.
The goose even landed near Dodgers’ player Cody Bellinger, a move that caused him to flinch.
The victory flap, however, was no match for staffers who eventually caught up to the goose and “ejected” it from the game.
The Dodgers’ hopes for a “rally goose” to accompany a comeback were deflated after Padres pitcher Josh Hader’s postseason save. Hader’s one-inning-plus save appropriately joined the company of Padres pitcher “Goose” Gossage, the first player in team history to record a postseason save of more than one inning, according to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell.
The series between the Dodgers and the Padres is now tied at one game a piece.