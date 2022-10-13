Goose On The Loose! Security Scrambles To Catch Rogue Bird During Dodgers Game

Fowl ball!

A rogue goose flew onto the field during Game 2 of the National League Division Series match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The bird, which appeared to be a greater white-fronted goose that migrates through California in the fall, squatted in the field in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dodgers took a swing at a comeback from a 5-3 deficit.

Take a gander at the goose cameo below:

Here's something you don't see very often:



A goose made its way to the field 🦆 @BRWalkoff



(via @Cut4) pic.twitter.com/VPsT76hd6f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2022

Stadium staffers tried to nab the bird on the field during a break but the fowl decided to lead them on wild goose chase around Dodgers Stadium. It flapped its wings and circled above the field to the delight of the crowd.

The goose even landed near Dodgers’ player Cody Bellinger, a move that caused him to flinch.

The victory flap, however, was no match for staffers who eventually caught up to the goose and “ejected” it from the game.

Removal of the goose: pic.twitter.com/r2JwoGIIL6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 13, 2022

The Dodgers’ hopes for a “rally goose” to accompany a comeback were deflated after Padres pitcher Josh Hader’s postseason save. Hader’s one-inning-plus save appropriately joined the company of Padres pitcher “Goose” Gossage, the first player in team history to record a postseason save of more than one inning, according to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell.

The Padres are asking Josh Hader for four outs. The first Padre to record a postseason save of more than one inning? Fittingly, Goose pic.twitter.com/R6QrPng7Jd — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 13, 2022