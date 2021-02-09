GOP’s Shameless Attempts To Discredit Trump Impeachment Trial Exposed By Mehdi Hasan

NBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Monday debunked the “bad and bad-faith arguments” that Republicans are using to rail against the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s trial for inciting the violent mob of his supporters that overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is set to begin Tuesday.

“Republicans are desperate to discredit the whole thing,” noted Hasan. “They say it sets a dangerous precedent; that Donald Trump is now a private citizen; and that the whole thing is illegitimate and unconstitutional.”

The host of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” on NBC’s Peacock streaming service then tackled each of those bad-faith arguments.

“I would say shame on them, but they have none,” he concluded.

Watch the video here: