GOP Candidate Accused Of Murdering His Wife Wins Primary Election From Jail

A farmer from Boone County, Indiana, who is accused of murdering his wife won a Republican primary election this week.

Andrew Wilhoite was in March arrested over the death of Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite, who according to local news reports had recently finished receiving chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

On Tuesday, Andrew Wilhoite, from jail, secured a spot on the ballot in November’s general election for the Clinton Township Board. Three Republicans were running for three primary seats. Wilhoite received 60 votes.

Indiana State Police arrested Wilhoite for murder after the body of his wife was found in a creek near their home, Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in March.

Wilhoite reportedly told investigators he’d hit her with a flower pot during a fight. She’d reportedly filed for divorce after he had an affair.

His trial is slated to begin in August, per WTHR.

