Rep. Andrew Clyde’s (R-Ga.) wild gaslighting about the deadly U.S. Capitol riot got “The Late Show” treatment on Thursday.

Clyde during a House Oversight Committee hearing this week tried to spin the violent insurrection as just “a normal tourist visit” from supporters of ex-President Donald Trump.

“Let me be clear: There was no insurrection,” Clyde declared. “And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bald-faced lie.”

Stephen Colbert’s team took the spin and turned it into a stinging tour ad.

“Scale the scenic barricades,” urges the narrator.

There’s “fun for the whole militia,” they add.

