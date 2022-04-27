Republicans Cheer As Congressional Candidate Demands Fauci’s Execution By Firing Squad

Oklahoma GOP chair John Bennett, who is running for Congress, said he wants to put Dr. Anthony Fauci in front of a firing squad ― and the crowd at a campaign event clapped and cheered.

“We’re fighting communist Democrats, establishment RINOs!” Bennett ranted in a video that Right Wing Watch shared online Tuesday and has now gone viral.

“We’re fighting against a system that stole the election in 2020 and nobody had been held accountable,” he continued, parroting former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims. “We’re in a war with bureaucrats that have forced vaccine mandates on us, mask mandates on us.”

Bennett then railed against something he described as “wokeness confusion” which he alleged is being pushed “down our throats now.”

Then came his sinister line about Fauci, who faced repeated death threats for his work on the coronavirus pandemic.

“And by the way, we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad,” said Bennett, not really expanding on what crime Fauci has committed.

Then he clarified “And for the Secret Service, if they’re listening, I’m not advocating we kill Anthony Fauci … until he’s convicted of his crimes through a court.”