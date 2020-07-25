Florida GOP Congressman ‘Devastated’ After Longtime Staffer Dies From COVID-19

A longtime staffer for Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) died Friday from COVID-19.

Buchanan tweeted he was “devastated” by the death of 66-year-old Gary Tibbetts, a field representative who’d worked for him since 2011.

Tibbetts died at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida.

The state is currently experiencing a devastating spike in daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Buchanan described his aide as “the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word.”

“He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him,” he continued. “I will never forget his uplifting spirit, sense of humor and sheer joy at helping others.”

“Sandy and I offer our deepest sympathies to his wife, Valerie and family,” Buchanan added. “He will be missed greatly.”

Buchanan had announced Tibbetts’ hospitalization on July 15.

Tributes were paid to Tibbetts, who served as a sergeant with the Manchester Police Department for more than two decades before entering politics.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Congressional aide Gary Tibbetts, pictured center in 2019, died from COVID-19 at the Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida.

Bradenton Police Department mourned the loss of “our dear friend” and “dedicated and tireless advocate for the community he proudly served.”

Political figures remembered him as “a wonderful man” and as being “loved by so many in our community.”

Saddened to hear about the passing of Gary Tibbetts. He was a wonderful man who cared greatly for our Country. He is in a better place but he will be missed by all who had the privilege to meet him.



Jen and I are praying for his family and for the @VernBuchanan staff. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) July 24, 2020

Julie and I are heartbroken to hear of the loss of our friend Gary Tibbetts, a longtime staffer of Congressman Vern Buchanan, who passed away from Covid-19. — Bill Galvano (@BillGalvano) July 24, 2020

Gary was loved by so many in our community, particularly those whose lives he touched through years of work in constituent services. Our prayers are with Valerie and his entire family, @VernBuchanan and his staff, and all the friends and colleagues who mourn this tragic loss. — Bill Galvano (@BillGalvano) July 24, 2020

You will not find a better and more positive person than Gary Tibbetts.



BIG loss for our community. https://t.co/WK9CtFMX5l — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 @FloridaGOP Vice Chair (@ChrisMZiegler) July 24, 2020

I had the honor and pleasure of working with Gary Tibbetts @vernbuchanan long time aide while working at @mysuncoast. Gary was a great man and a real pro. Congressman please express my condolences to Gary's family. And as we say in my tradition "May his memory be a blessing." — Alan Cohn for Congress (@AlanMCohn) July 25, 2020

"My heart goes out to his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a dedicated public servant who worked every day to make this community a better place.” - state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota @GoodforFlorida on #COVID19 death of Gary Tibbetts — Marc R. Masferrer (@MRMasferrer) July 24, 2020

