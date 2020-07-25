Florida GOP Congressman ‘Devastated’ After Longtime Staffer Dies From COVID-19

A longtime staffer for Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) died Friday from COVID-19.
Buchanan tweeted he was “devastated” by the death of 66-year-old Gary Tibbetts, a field representative who’d worked for him since 2011.
Tibbetts died at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida.
The state is currently experiencing a devastating spike in daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Buchanan described his aide as “the consummate professional and a true public servant in every sense of the word.”
“He touched so many lives and was loved and respected by those who knew him,” he continued. “I will never forget his uplifting spirit, sense of humor and sheer joy at helping others.”
“Sandy and I offer our deepest sympathies to his wife, Valerie and family,” Buchanan added. “He will be missed greatly.”
Buchanan had announced Tibbetts’ hospitalization on July 15.
Tributes were paid to Tibbetts, who served as a sergeant with the Manchester Police Department for more than two decades before entering politics.
Bradenton Police Department mourned the loss of “our dear friend” and “dedicated and tireless advocate for the community he proudly served.”
Political figures remembered him as “a wonderful man” and as being “loved by so many in our community.”
