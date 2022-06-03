A Republican congressman running to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate released a five-point platform on Thursday that is highly, highly unlikely to ever be successful ― unless its goal is simply to troll Twitter users.

Rep. Billy Long’s platform is a doozy and relies on a very improbable plan of getting Vice President Kamala Harris to resign so that President Joe Biden can appoint Donald Trump as her replacement — and then resign so that Trump can take office once again.

Advertisement

Oh, and Long wants to finish the Keystone XL pipeline and the U.S.-Mexico border wall as well.

Yes, that’s the plan. And here’s the original post in all its unformatted glory.

Long probably won’t be able to convince Harris to resign the second-highest office in the land. He also is unlikely to convince Biden to appoint “the former guy” as his vice president and to then resign so Trump can take over.

But if Long’s goal was to be mocked on social media, he succeeded masterfully.

Twitter users thoroughly mocked his “platform,” wondering whether he intended to troll them or pander to low-information voters.

This is the kind of tweet that should get him sent to rehab and I say this as someone who has been to rehab https://t.co/GmhaR7SeAA — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2022

Advertisement

It's time drug tests become mandatory for Republican Members of Congress https://t.co/CXacKYMSHO — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) June 3, 2022

1) Go and see a psychiatrist



2) Keep repeating 1 https://t.co/R3UireoR7l — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 3, 2022

Others thoughtfully added missing planks to Long’s dubious platform.

6) finish snorting this table full of coke https://t.co/wzGRkiFRm4 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 2, 2022

Ride flying glitter unicorn to the North Pole to visit Santa https://t.co/ekCjJyVMFa — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) June 2, 2022

Others thought Long’s tweet was more of an inadvertent cautionary tale for others.

one of the sweatiest tweets i've seen in a while https://t.co/7jaD69wsb1 — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) June 2, 2022

Advertisement

Don’t ever elect someone who tweets this poorly. Where is @AP4Liberty when Missouri needs him https://t.co/FhyDQXEbt7 — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) June 3, 2022

Long seems to be on a roll with making outrageous statements.

Recently, he told a Missouri radio station that the current rash of mass shootings can be traced back to when abortion became legal nationwide.

“When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year,” he said. “Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Missouri.”