Republican Consultant Points Out Biggest Problem With The GOP

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Republican consultant has offered a damning critique of the current state of the GOP, summarizing in a withering essay that it now “offers nothing.”

Traditional conservative values have been “corrupted and abandoned,” Alfredo Rodriguez III wrote in an essay published on North Carolina newspaper The Herald-Sun’s website on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Instead, previous conservative standards have been replaced with “anger about everything, immovable thinking and rationale, conspiratorial theories and extreme skepticism, hatred of the opposition, and a lukewarm defense of democracy,” said the founder of Republican political consultants Dyce Communications.

The GOP “possesses no vision, optimism or ideas,” he added.

Trump had “shed light” on the issues facing Americans when he announced his first run in 2015 but then “corrupted conservatism for his own benefit,” lamented Rodriguez, before urging the abandonment of the Republican 2024 frontrunner before the election.

The former president is the current runaway favorite to win the GOP 2024 nomination, leading the polls on 58%, even as he continues to face a myriad of legal woes and charges and upcoming trials.