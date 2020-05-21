GOP Consultant Predicts ‘Next Big Campaign Fight’ Of The Coronavirus Era

“Donald Trump needs a room full of adoring supporters,” noted Murphy, who has worked with the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, 2016 candidate Jeb Bush and a host of other prominent Republicans during his 30-plus years in politics.

“That’s going to be tough in the pandemic era, even as we slowly start to open up as the numbers get better,” he continued. “So, my guess is that will be the next big campaign fight over the Democrats saying ‘we’re being savvy over public safety while you’re putting cops and first responders at risk by trying to put 10,000 people in an arena in Charlotte.’”