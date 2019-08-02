HAIL CTHULHU! Twitter Users Mock GOP Convention Logo’s Weird Design

The Republican National Committee unveiled its official logo for next year’s presidential convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, and the unusual design has some people saying “ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.”

The logo features the GOP elephant mascot in front of a large crown, the symbol of Charlotte, the Queen City, which is where President Donald Trump is expected to accept the nomination to seek his second term next August.

But much of the crown is obscured, leaving what looks like a tangle of arms ― or perhaps tentacles ― ominously emerging from behind the elephant.

Some people thought the logo looked like an elephant in front of an octopus. Others saw a mind flayer from the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” Still others thought it looked like the logo for Hydra, a terrorist group in the Marvel Universe. And many saw Cthulhu, one of the dreaded Great Old Ones from the tales of early 20th-century horror author H.P. Lovecraft:

That logo suggests it will be Elephant v. Cthulhu 2020. Why does the Elephant have those stars? How long till someone suggests this is all the mark of the beast? pic.twitter.com/XVJhIaWKHa — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 1, 2019

What the fuck is in the background behind the fat elephant? Is that the monster in Stranger Things 3? https://t.co/sZmiDOle7a pic.twitter.com/MkLVSpf5hx — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) August 1, 2019

Bold of them to just straight up put Cthulhu behind the elephant now https://t.co/UBJ1exhER1 — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 1, 2019

I know everyone's saying that's a crown, but... pic.twitter.com/9jq6QUHcCp — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) August 1, 2019

Reminds me more of Spectre from James Bond than Hydra. pic.twitter.com/6cqbinqePY — James Scullary (@Scullary) August 1, 2019

So - the GOP’s 2020 logo is an elephant, riddled with bullets from the spawn of Trump, trumpeting out a last warning to others as Cthulhu rises up behind it to bring madness to the world?



That’s actually pretty good. Give whoever came up with it a raise. — J. Williams (@arcanegoat) August 1, 2019

Why the hell is your logo Cthulhu eating a baby star elephant? #marketingfail — that tree wasn't there yesterday (@Allen_Garlow) August 1, 2019

Is that Cthulhu behind the elephant? Because it's on brand. — Peggy (@Greenpointless) August 1, 2019

Four problems: The flag of Thailand 🇹🇭 adorns the bottom of this logo. As a graphic designer, I can see clearly that the letter spacing is erratic. Also, the crown behind the elephant reads like a ribcage of a deceased elephant. The live elephant looks like a circus animal. — Lindsay (@Linzmarie11) August 1, 2019

Thought the vote #Cthulhu bumper stickers were a joke but now the strategy makes sense https://t.co/eO5UZ85VqU — ✩ evo 🔥 (@amoration) August 1, 2019

why is the elephant summoning some kind of tentacled eldritch horror from beyond https://t.co/K8zo0alnQZ — Starfish Covertly Backed by Botswana for POTUS (@IRHotTakes) August 1, 2019

The logo for #RNC2020 reminded me of something and I couldn't resist the urge to make it real #Godzilla #ncpol pic.twitter.com/mtnkImPNs1 — Nicholas Jensen 🏳️‍🌈 (@nickafer_j) August 1, 2019

An angry elephant, bathed in blood, with Cthulhu tentacles rising out of the earth behind it. Seems appropriate. https://t.co/KUh3q5vQc7 — Dan Myers (@Danbo_4) August 1, 2019

Does the elephant have measles from not being vaccinated?



AND IS THAT #CTHULHU BEHIND THE ELEPHANT?



SO COOL, @GOP.



You guys really know #satire! https://t.co/L9OnCnjrGu — High Pope Brun (@HighPope_Brun) August 1, 2019

The elephant, dwarfed by an unfathomable, tentacled, Cthulhu-esque monster that forces it to act and dance at its will.



On brand! https://t.co/f2waFfEhAC — J. Walker (@evilgenius815) August 1, 2019

The REAL official go for the 2020 Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/xFeik4p7sB — Carolyn53 (@CeeeLady) August 1, 2019

Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn — John Laprise, Ph.D. (@JohnLaprise) August 1, 2019