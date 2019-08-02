HAIL CTHULHU! Twitter Users Mock GOP Convention Logo’s Weird Design

The Republican National Committee unveiled its official logo for next year’s presidential convention in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, and the unusual design has some people saying “ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.”
The logo features the GOP elephant mascot in front of a large crown, the symbol of Charlotte, the Queen City, which is where President Donald Trump is expected to accept the nomination to seek his second term next August.
But much of the crown is obscured, leaving what looks like a tangle of arms ― or perhaps tentacles ― ominously emerging from behind the elephant.
Some people thought the logo looked like an elephant in front of an octopus. Others saw a mind flayer from the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” Still others thought it looked like the logo for Hydra, a terrorist group in the Marvel Universe. And many saw Cthulhu, one of the dreaded Great Old Ones from the tales of early 20th-century horror author H.P. Lovecraft: