What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpNikki HaleyRepublican primary

ABC Calls Off Next GOP Debate After Nikki Haley Says She Won't Appear Without Trump

“The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden," Haley said.
Nick Visser
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

ABC News called off its Republican primary debate in New Hampshire on Thursday after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she would no longer participate if former President Donald Trump failed to show up.

“Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race,” an ABC spokesperson told Politico.

Support HuffPost
Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot