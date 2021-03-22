Republican Party Taken To School After Posting Typo-Riddled Tweet About Education

The Republican National Committee tweeted a call to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the request for in-person education contained a devastating typo.
Or rather, a “DEVESTATING” one, as the RNC misspelled the word on the official GOP Twitter feed on Sunday. Although the tweet was deleted, images were passed around:
The CDC last week released new guidelines that should make it easier for schools to reopen, including advice that students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.
Neither the RNC nor its chair, Ronna McDaniel, addressed the typo. But critics on social media took them to school over it:
