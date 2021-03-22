Republican Party Taken To School After Posting Typo-Riddled Tweet About Education

The Republican National Committee tweeted a call to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the request for in-person education contained a devastating typo.

Or rather, a “DEVESTATING” one, as the RNC misspelled the word on the official GOP Twitter feed on Sunday. Although the tweet was deleted, images were passed around:

HuffPost GOP Tweet

The CDC last week released new guidelines that should make it easier for schools to reopen, including advice that students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.

Neither the RNC nor its chair, Ronna McDaniel, addressed the typo. But critics on social media took them to school over it:

Tweeting without spell check can be devestating. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 21, 2021

Looks like @GOP is trending for their misspelling in that tweet about education. Simply devestating. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 22, 2021

Lack of education has had a devestating effect on the GOP's ability to tweet in English — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) March 21, 2021

Speaking of the DEVESTATING effects of missing school... pic.twitter.com/2NcTWviTo5 — Barney (@barney1776) March 21, 2021

The GOP misspelled the word "DEVESTATING" in their latest tweet and it doesn't surprise me that they are not only out of touch with America, but spelling as well.



Anything that takes thought is not their strong suit.🙄 — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 21, 2021

DEVASTATING not devestating pumpkin. Time to go back to school yourself. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/2h13MtgpqM — Notorious AMG Biden is my President (@avamariegeorge2) March 21, 2021

Extremely on-brand for the Republican Party to misspell “DEVESTATING” while complaining about inadequate schools. Oh, the irony. https://t.co/WMCA1w3QEO — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 21, 2021

The GOP spelled "devastating" as "DEVESTATING" while talking about school closures causing problems with academic achievement.



The GOP is the stupid party. There's no nicer way to say it. They just don't value thought.https://t.co/WqHd2gSiqn — JRehling (@JRehling) March 21, 2021

Yes, we realize it had a "DEVESTATING" effect on YOUR education because it is spelled "DEVASTATING." Have someone show you how to use a dictionary or spell check. — Cat Food Casserole (@CasseroleFood) March 21, 2021

You know what's really DEVESTATING (sic)?



The unbelievable ignorance of today's GOP! Not one of those fools voted for the American Rescue Plan which INCLUDED help for schools. NOT ONE!



If schools can safely reopen, it's despite the GOP.



PS... Spellcheck is your friend, GOP. pic.twitter.com/uENaKH2x5P — Steph On The Left Ω (@floradoragirl) March 21, 2021

Extremely on-brand for the Republican Party to misspell “DEVESTATING” while complaining about inadequate schools. Oh, the irony. https://t.co/WMCA1w3QEO — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 21, 2021

Hey @GOP, instead of trolling Democrats on Twitter, why not take online writing classes so you could learn to spell devastating. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 21, 2021

Is this really the official @GOP or a parody? You misspell the most impactful word to describe keeping schools closed that could apply to refusing to wear a mask. If this is a parody then you are fn brilliant, if not, it’s so sad. — Teri M Sharpe (@Sharpe1Teri) March 21, 2021

I agree. Keeping schools closed has caused so many people to get rid of their vests. Who can calculate the effects? — Sassy Warren Throckmorton with a Jezebel Vibe (@wthrockmorton) March 21, 2021

There's a spellcheck actually built into Twitter.



Just how many times has The GOP misspelled "DEVESTATING" that the algorithm just said, "Yeah, I guess that's how they want to spell it. I did what I could". — BidenCorgi GalactiHarris - Actual (@BattlecorgiG) March 21, 2021

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.