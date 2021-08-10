Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) drew backlash and mockery on Monday after saying he’d filed a bill to rename U.S. Route 27 — which runs through his state — after Donald Trump.
Sabatini, who is running for Congress in 2022, asked people on Twitter to sign a petition “to name Florida’s longest road” the “President Donald J. Trump Highway” to “honor one of America’s greatest Presidents.”
Some critics suggested Sabatini should currently be focused more on the COVID-19 crisis that is once again engulfing the state, where new infections have soared in recent weeks.
Others reminded the Florida Republican of twice-impeached Trump’s legacy:
