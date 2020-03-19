Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday acknowledged President Donald Trump was wrong to initially downplay the threat posed by the coronavirus.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Hogan said there was “no question” it was a mistake for the president to repeatedly claim the virus ― that has now sickened more than 200,000 people and killed almost 9,000 worldwide ― was under control and would soon somehow go away.

Trump has in the last few days changed his tune, however, and on Tuesday even claimed he’d “always known” it was a pandemic.

Hogan recalled warning about the situation more than a month ago, explaining how Maryland authorities had at first urged people to limit social contact in bars and restaurants. But when that advice was ignored, Hogan said, they were forced to “actually shut them all down.”

Check out the interview here: