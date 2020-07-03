It's Anything But A Happy Birthday For America In GOP Group's New Anti-Trump Ad

The ﻿Republican Voters Against Trump group’s latest ad gives little reason to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Set to a haunting rendition of “Happy Birthday,” the spot released Friday calls out President Donald Trump over his disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his recent violent rhetoric towards anti-racism protesters.

It concludes with what appears to be a birthday wish.

“Lets make the next 4th of July better than this one,” says text over footage of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Check out the ad here:

RVAT, part of Defending Democracy Together, also shared this video of disaffected Republicans criticizing Trump over his pandemic failings:

The anti-Trump Lincoln Project, meanwhile, has followed up on that viral attack ad in Russian with this prediction of how the president will be remembered:

