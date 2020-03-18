President Donald Trump is taken to task over his administration’s chaotic and fiercely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic in a new attack ad that the anti-Trump conservative group the Lincoln Project released on Tuesday.

Trump is seen repeatedly spreading misinformation and downplaying the threat of COVID-19 in the 60-second clip ― titled “Unfit” ― as terms including “unprepared” and “untrustworthy” appear on the screen.

Check out the video here:

“The coronavirus crisis has revealed, once again, that Donald Trump is dangerously unfit for office,” Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn said in a statement, hours after Trump finally acknowledged the pandemic was indeed a grave situation ― and then attempted to claim he’d always said so.

“A public health crisis of this magnitude requires informed and honest leadership, at a minimum,” continued Horn, who said she’d been unable to get an elderly relative tested for the virus because of a lack of testing kits ― something Trump has refused to take responsibility for.

“Trump’s unbridled ignorance, narcissism and gross incompetence have put our nation — and my own family member — at great risk,” concluded Horn. “Americans can no longer remain silent.”

More than 200,000 people worldwide have been sickened by the virus. It has killed at least 8,000.

Last week, the Lincoln Project (whose main aim is to ensure Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election) launched its “Grifters” series to highlight the myriad ways in which the president’s family has financially benefited from his time in office.

It kicked off with this ad targeting Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser: