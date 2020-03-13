GOP Group Targets Trump's Children With 'Grifters' Attack Ads On Fox News

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans whose principal objective is to defeat the president in the 2020 election, is targeting his adult children with its new campaign.

A voiceover pretending to be Ivanka Trump explains why “daddy being president is the best thing ever” in the first episode of the group’s “Grifters” series, released Friday.

Fake Ivanka explains how the Trump family has financially benefited from being in office while news stories appear in the theme.

“Oh, Daddy, you’re so good to us,” she concludes the clip, which the group said will air on CNN, MSNBC and Trump’s favorite, Fox News, from Friday.

Check out the ad here:

In a press email, The Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn said Donald Trump’s children have “established a record of the worst kind of grifting.”

“While their father has held the office of President, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump and Jared Kushner have run the family business like a mob enterprise, and it’s time someone held them accountable,” Horn continued. “The Lincoln Project will continue to do so as long as they continue to abuse the office of the Presidency for their personal financial gain.”

“Stay tuned for Episode 2,” Horn added.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale is funneling money to the significant others of two of the president’s adult children.