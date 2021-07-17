Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and three GOP lawmakers are transformed into not-so-super-heroes in a conservative group’s damning new ad.

The mission of prime-time personality Carlson and Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) in the Republican Accountability Project’s spot released Friday is “to spread misinformation about the vaccine to keep COVID spreading,” says its narrator.

All four have sown doubt about the shots that have been found to be safe and effective at combating the spread of COVID-19 and breaking the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

They are “dedicated to anti-vaccine propaganda,” says the voiceover of the spoof, set to the theme tune of the ’70s animated series “Super Friends.”

Watch the video here:

Introducing the superheroes for COVID: #CovidFriends pic.twitter.com/YNhzQIkxl0 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 16, 2021

It’s unclear if the clip will air on TV.

The video has already garnered more than 123,000 views on Twitter alone.

It’s the latest spot from the organization, part of the never-Trump group Defending Democracy Together, which has dedicated itself to calling out the former president and Republicans still bending the knee to him: