Vladimir Putin

GOP Group Puts Tucker Carlson's Putin Love Affair On Full Display In New Video

The Republican Accountability Project put together 96 seconds of the Fox News host spreading Russian propaganda.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A conservative group has highlighted Tucker Carlson’s affinity for spreading Russian propaganda in a new video.

The Fox News host has made a habit of leaning into Kremlin talking points and conspiracy theories since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Days before the war began, Carlson infamously defended Putin and said that Ukraine was “not a democracy.” Carlson’s mimicry has been so on point that on multiple occasions excerpts from his broadcasts have ended up on Russian state-sponsored TV.

The Republican Accountability Project put Carlson on blast in a new video, showing 96 seconds of the Fox News host “parroting Putin”:

Carlson has repeatedly sided with Russia over his own government, criticizing the U.S. for providing ongoing support to Ukraine and rationalizing Russia’s aggression. His views have taken root with the Republican base and some members of Congress, so much so that during a recent visit with Republicans in Washington to lobby for aid to Ukraine, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson.”

The Republican Accountability Project, a never-Trump PAC, targets members of the GOP who undermined democracy by supporting former President Donald Trump, his lies about the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack he incited at the U.S. Capitol.

