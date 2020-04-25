Republican Group Asks Americans A Critical Question In Scathing Anti-Trump Ad

Two conservative groups that are working to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election released online ads Friday attacking the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln Project, of which conservative attorney George Conway (the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway) is a prominent member, released this video asking which kind of American its viewers would like to be ― one, like Trump, who demands, or one who makes sacrifices.

Republicans for the Rule of Law, meanwhile, shared a minute-long video of Trump musing during Thursday’s task force briefing about injecting disinfectant to combat the virus. Trump claimed Friday he was being sarcastic.

“50,000 people have died. This is our president,” read the text at the start of the clip. It ended with the words: “Unfit. Unwell. Unacceptable.”

Both groups have in recent months released multiple spots condemning the president, members of his administration, and other prominent Republicans.

The Lincoln Project earlier this week even took the step of endorsing Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

In an ad titled “Ready,” it hailed him as “a bipartisan leader who puts good ideas ahead of party politics” and “the man for this moment.”

On its founding in December 2019, the group said it wanted to persuade “enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House.”