House Republicans Raked Over The Coals For ‘Psychopathic’ Birthday Tweet For Hillary Clinton

"Never underestimate their capacity for petty hatred," one person hit back on Twitter.

House Judiciary Committee Republicans drew ire on Monday night after they fired off a gloating tweet following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The GOP-run account mockingly wished Democratic 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton a happy birthday with the news. Clinton turned 73 on Monday.

Clinton did not respond directly to the committee’s post.

Instead, she criticized Senate Republicans for pushing through a justice “who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic.” “For them, this is victory,” she added. “Vote them out.”

But hundreds of Twitter users were appalled by the post from the committee, whose ranking member is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

