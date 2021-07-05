Republicans Who Backed Trump’s Election Lies Called Out For False Patriotism On July 4

Patriotic Fourth of July tweets from Republicans in Congress rang hollow for many people on the social media platform on Sunday.
Critics called out those GOPers who celebrated Independence Day and the freedoms of America but conveniently forgot to mention their promotion of Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies that fueled the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, and their subsequent votes against a bipartisan investigation into the violence.
See how officials including Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and the Republican National Committee tried to mark July 4 here:
And just some of the withering comments they received in response here:
