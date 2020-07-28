GOP Group Calls Pro-Trump Commentator A ‘Karen’ And All Hell Breaks Loose

The National Republican Congressional Committee caused a stir among fellow conservatives on Twitter Monday when it called right-wing commentator Kurt Schlichter a “Karen.”

The NRCC hit the pro-Donald Trump pundit with the label — usually used to describe white women who exhibit entitled behavior ― after he called on the group to stop sending unsolicited text messages seeking donations.

“WTF is wrong with you?” Schlichter asked, alongside a screenshot of one of the group’s messages. “Stop this. Do it now,” he demanded:

Hey @NRCC - WTF is wrong with you?



Stop this. Do it now. pic.twitter.com/BTQ3bnCU4q — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 26, 2020

The NRCC, which works to elect Republicans to Congress, responded by noting how much money the message had raised.

It mockingly added: “But we’ll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen.”

This text raised $198,021 toward electing conservatives to Congress. But we'll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen. https://t.co/ayRbnMq0PP — NRCC (@NRCC) July 27, 2020

Conservative figures clutched their pearls over the exchange between the NRCC and Schlichter, a controversial columnist for the right-wing Townhall website who’s appeared as a pundit on Fox News and has hailed Trump in his latest book.

Others just grabbed the popcorn:

Anyone know why the NRCC is using ethnic slurs? https://t.co/he7Au7yZ0e — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 27, 2020

I agree with Kurt. Stop. https://t.co/iiBYxea35I — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 27, 2020

This is a … fascinating…. strategy.https://t.co/w4s3Fm2IWE — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) July 27, 2020

Never talk down to your audience, stupid. https://t.co/mkZjrPbPWY — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) July 27, 2020

Really @tomemmer @nrcc? Did you hire a 12-year-old to run this account? — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 27, 2020

What is the point of this? https://t.co/BeGgxvJkq7 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) July 27, 2020

Just here for the deserved ratio, NRCC. *unsubscribe* — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 28, 2020

I'm enjoying this spat between two stupid parties. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) July 27, 2020

I always assumed the GOP machine had nothing but contempt for their voters and benefactors and now I see it’s true. — Seraphina (@fenixash8) July 27, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!