GOP Group Calls Pro-Trump Commentator A ‘Karen’ And All Hell Breaks Loose

The National Republican Congressional Committee caused a stir among fellow conservatives on Twitter Monday when it called right-wing commentator Kurt Schlichter a “Karen.”
The NRCC hit the pro-Donald Trump pundit with the label — usually used to describe white women who exhibit entitled behavior ― after he called on the group to stop sending unsolicited text messages seeking donations.
“WTF is wrong with you?” Schlichter asked, alongside a screenshot of one of the group’s messages. “Stop this. Do it now,” he demanded:
The NRCC, which works to elect Republicans to Congress, responded by noting how much money the message had raised.
It mockingly added: “But we’ll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen.”
Conservative figures clutched their pearls over the exchange between the NRCC and Schlichter, a controversial columnist for the right-wing Townhall website who’s appeared as a pundit on Fox News and has hailed Trump in his latest book.
Others just grabbed the popcorn: