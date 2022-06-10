GOP Lawmaker Invokes Tortillas To Scramble Away From Jan. 6 Discussion

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) gave a “corny” take on what Americans are discussing instead of the Jan. 6 hearings.

The congressman pointed to one item in particular that Americans are talking about: tortillas.

“They don’t want you talking about, ‘Hey, the size of that pack of tortillas that I just bought last week before it came out, it used to look like the regular corn tortillas, now they look like mini tortillas,’” Biggs said on the same floor where U.S. Capitol Police officers drew guns at a mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) argues the January 6th hearings are a distraction:



“That pack of tortillas that I just bought … they used to look like the regular corn tortillas. Now they look like mini tortillas … That’s what Americans are talking about.” pic.twitter.com/ACl5dFXrsY — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2022

Biggs is one of a number of Republicans who the committee identified as taking part in discussions with former President Donald Trump and were “involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before” the Jan. 6 riot.

Far-right activist Ali Alexander, who organized the “Stop the Steal” campaign that rallied behind Trump’s false 2020 election claims, pointed to Biggs as “instrumental” in pulling the effort “together,” The Arizona Republic reported.

He and other GOP lawmakers have refused to work with the committee as it looks to piece together the events surrounding Jan. 6, according to the newspaper.

Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the congressman’s wrap-based remarks.

