Monty Python Comedian Threatens To Sue 'Thieving Reprobates' In GOP For Stealing Song

Monty Python comedian Eric Idle blasted the National Republican Congressional Committee for swiping a song from the British troupe and threatened to sue the “lowlife thieving reprobates.”

Of all melodies, the NRCC helped itself to “The Lumberjack Song,” about a cross-dressing woodsman, for an attack ad in Iowa against Democratic incumbent Rep. Cindy Axne. She’s running comfortably against Republican challenger David Young, whom she unseated in the last election.

After blistering the NRCC for the song-stealing, Idle urged his followers to vote for Axne to “piss them off.” He also asked if “all Republicans are now lawless,” adding: “Whatever happened to America?”

The National Republican Congressional Committee has stolen the Lumberjack Song for an ad against Cindy Axne in Iowa. While we sue these low life thieving reprobates lets VOTE for Cindy to piss them off. Are all Republicans now lawless? Whatever happened to America? — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) September 18, 2020

The ad, paid for by the NRCC, uses the tune of “The Lumberjack Song” with new lyrics, like the ham-handed and not very Python-esque “She’s a liberal named Angry Axne. She wants to take our tax money.”

The original song is about a barber who sings of his dream of being a cross-dressing lumberjack, “leaping from tree to tree,” who likes to “put on women’s clothing” (including high heels and a bra) and “hang around in bars.” One member of Monty Python (sometimes Idle) portrays the would-be lumberjack while the rest, dressed like the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, sing the chorus with a bit of confusion.

Written by Monty Python members Michael Palin and Terry Jones and singer Fred Tomlinson, the song was first presented on the British TV series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” in 1969 and soon became one of its most popular tunes.

The “Flying Circus” skit ended with an angry viewer (John Cleese) sounding very Republican as he complained in a letter about the lyrics. But then he pointed out: “Many of my best friends are lumberjacks, and only a few of them are transvestites.” (Check out the video up top.)

We shouldn't shame Republicans if they like to wear high heels, Suspendies and a bras. — Tim Hamilton (@TmoneyHamilton) September 18, 2020

Unless they steal our songs... — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) September 18, 2020

The NRCC did not respond to requests from HuffPost to comment.

Earlier this week, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister exploded after a small group of people stormed a Florida Target store, playing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as they called for customers to take off their face masks. Snider tweeted that the group did not have permission to use the Twisted Sister song to promote a “moronic cause” and called the protesters “selfish assholes.”

No...these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

