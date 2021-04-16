CORONAVIRUS

Ex-Bush Strategist Puts GOP Obsession With Anthony Fauci Down To 1 Thing

It's to do with Republican attacks on science and data, argued Matthew Dowd.

Matthew Dowd, a former strategist for George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential campaign, on Thursday explained why Republicans are so obsessed with attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I think this is fundamentally about the attack on science and data and if it doesn’t agree ― from many of the GOP’s perspective as science or data or knowledge or information ― ... with basically their emotional stand, they want to ignore it,” Dowd, now a political analyst for ABC, told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is “trying to take a rational approach against people who have an emotional place in this,” Dowd continued.

Dowd said stances taken by GOP lawmakers, such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) who has clashed with Fauci﻿ pandemic restrictions, had “nothing to do with liberty or freedom.”

“But that’s where we are when we have reason and rationality on one side and emotional reactions and ideology on the other,” he added.

