GOP Official Wants To Stop 'Gun-Grabber' Mark Kelly 'Dead In His Tracks'

A GOP official in Arizona sent out a fundraising email saying she would stop a Senate candidate whose wife is a former congresswoman and shooting survivor “dead in his tracks.”

“Support the Republican Party of Arizona today and, together, we’ll stop gun-grabber Mark Kelly dead in his tracks,” chairwoman of the Republican Party Kelli Ward said in a fundraising email Friday.

Kelly, a former astronaut, is running for a Senate seat against incumbent Republican Martha McSally. His wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) was shot in the head during a mass shooting in 2011 that left six others dead.

Ward’s email cites a 2015 CNN interview in which Kelly argued that more guns make people less safe, Bloomberg reported. Ward, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and the NRA, made news earlier this year when it was revealed she enlisted the help of a volunteer who had posted racist messages on social media, AZ Central reported.

Ward did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.