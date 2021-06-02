Ohio Attorney General David Yost celebrated the end of compulsory mask-wearing and social distancing in the state by setting fire to a face covering, a move some critics online blasted as “pathetic” and “childish.”

He posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday that showed him dousing a face mask with what appeared to be lighter fluid, then tossing a match onto it. Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 song “Fire” played, and Yost wrote that it was a bit “of a spoof on Jim Hendrix setting his Stratocaster on fire at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival.”

“In honor of the expiring health orders,” Yost captioned the video. Some people replied that that there are still local mask mandates in place.

In honor of the expiring health orders: pic.twitter.com/BxqkgeH4MA — Attorney General Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) June 2, 2021

Twitter users pointed out that Yost himself battled COVID-19, and they reminded him of Ohio’s death toll during the pandemic. The state has had more than 1.1 million confirmed cases; some 59,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized and 19,800 killed by COVID-19.

Yost downplayed the anger, though.

“A little-known side effect of COVID-19 is a temporary loss of the sense of humor,” he tweeted, later writing that “a liberal is someone who thinks burning an American flag is Constituionally protected free speech, but burning a paper mask is a punishable act.”

Yeahhhhh hey kids don't play with matches, lighter fluid or Republicans. — VorianBetterFetter (@thegoldenfetter) June 2, 2021

600,000 Americans who died of COVID wish they had another chance to wear a mask. — AbbyNormal57 (@abbynormal75) June 2, 2021

It's really pathetic the lengths some in the GOP have gone to about their outrage and anger over a piece of cloth. Imagine if they focused that outrage on something like race relations or the attack on the Capitol. — Pete S (@PeteS2112) June 2, 2021

There are places in Ohio where an individual still has to wear a mask. — ohiogirl12 (@lthomas2689) June 2, 2021

Wow. How were those toxic chemical fumes? — Kim (@HyattathomeKi) June 2, 2021

This is offensive and reckless.



It’s behavior like this that will result in people continuing to get sick.



Many people are still not vaccinated and many others have health issues like compromised immune systems.



Our leaders should be setting good examples not terrible ones. https://t.co/g6swIyGwVq — Aryeh Alex (@iAryeh) June 2, 2021

What is wrong with you?



Why dance upon the graves of the 500,000 plus dead fellow Americans? — Clearly Not Rys (@Clearly_Not_Rys) June 2, 2021

This is Ohio's Attorney General who actually got COVID pretty badly. Very normal state we live in and totally not a fuck you to the almost 20k people that died from it in Ohio alone. https://t.co/twEuWFwL2j — florpman (@florpman) June 2, 2021

Do the people of Ohio know they elected a six year old? — WSeitz (@LASeitz) June 2, 2021

More than 1M Ohioans have gotten COVID, ~20k have died from it, and only 40% of our state is fully vaccinated in part bc “leaders” like Dave Yost couldn’t bear to take this horrific virus seriously enough.



How lucky that he has govt health insurance for his own bout of Covid. https://t.co/KKrRAqEAPD — Katy Shanahan (@KatyAShanahan) June 2, 2021

Wow this is horrible, those masks helped people from not getting covid and keeping my kids safe. — brenda gibbner (@markrapp23) June 2, 2021

GOP politicians are not interested in governing, legislating, or doing anything to make their constituents' lives better.



They want to use their office to prove they are edgelords (while giving tax cuts and handouts to their wealthy friends.) https://t.co/NdC6oUWPMI — Kevin wants you to get vaccinated! (@kevinverhoff) June 2, 2021

Hi Dave. Remember January? When you had COVID?



My friend did, too. A month in ICU on a ventilator. He didn’t survive it. — Jenny Sais Quoi (@jlynnunsweetnd) June 2, 2021

Nearly 20,000 Ohioans died from the coronavirus and this is your temper tantrum childish outburst because you don’t have to be inconvenienced anymore



You’re pathetic, Dave https://t.co/hKEHlBHI5R — Ryan Huelsman (@TheAmazingRyGuy) June 2, 2021

This is Ohio's Attorney General, wanting you to forget the fact that he himself had COVID back in January. https://t.co/XkRYuEuDCW — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 2, 2021

This is a grown man - who had a bad case of Covid - but since he survived apparently Dave Yost thinks it’s funny that so many others did not. https://t.co/D0zqlLCIQG — Justin Barasky (@JustinBarasky) June 2, 2021

Does everything have to be performance art?



Can't just throw the damn thing away?



Oh no, I have to film myself "Owning the libs" by setting a paper mask on fire.



Ohio is screwed. — TheGhostofSideline_Observer (@TheGhostofSide1) June 2, 2021

Risking a fire on my own property to own the libs https://t.co/PySzJta3wX — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) June 2, 2021

Congratulations! You just turned yourself into a cartoon. — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) June 2, 2021

