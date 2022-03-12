Republicans Hit With Scathing Questions About Russia In Viral Ad

The GOP is slammed as the “#PartyOfTreason” in a new viral ad from progressive PAC Really American.

The group’s spot recalls the visit to the Kremlin that eight Republican lawmakers controversially made on Independence Day in 2018, a day after the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The politicians’ trip was purportedly to condemn Russian meddling. But, the video points out, one of the lawmakers, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), downplayed said established threat just days later.

VIDEO 📽️: A day after the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed Russia interfered in our elections, 8 Republicans flew to Russia for a photo-op. Now they're blaming Biden for the invasion of Ukraine, while repeating Kremlin talking points.



Retweet to expose the #PartyOfTreason pic.twitter.com/yzVrR9m4UP — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 10, 2022

The narrator of the video asks why Republicans have “consistently taken” the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin by, among other things, voting to block election security bills and backing Donald Trump for threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, misconduct that led to the first impeachment of the former president.

“Putin has shown his goal is to destabilize Western democracy from Ukraine to the U.S.,” the voiceover concludes. “We can’t allow his puppets to sink their claws deeper into our government.”

The video, first shared on social media on Thursday, has garnered more than 800,000 views on Twitter alone. As ever, though, the effectiveness that such widely-seen clips actually have on swing voters remains up for debate.