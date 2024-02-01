GOP Pollster Suggests 3-Armed Black People Crucial To 2024 Win

A GOP pollster attempted to make a legitimate point about what the Republicans need to ensure a successful 2024 campaign, but his logic was thwarted by artificial intelligence.
Patrick Ruffini posted Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) to point out that Republicans need to appeal to Black men if they want to win the White House.
However, his post included two photos of a Black man canvassing another Black man that seemed to have been created by AI.
What was the tell? Well, the two men are wearing shirts with incomprehensible logos, but, more important, one of the photos shows the voter has three hands, a demographic that would be considered statistically insignificant in political polls.
Although there’s evidence that many Black men aren’t happy with Joe Biden, whoever created the photo Ruffini used apparently couldn’t find two of them willing to pose for the camera.
As a result, Ruffini’s use of a faked photo was brutally mocked.
Ruffini admitted to HuffPost that he used an AI photo but did not explain why he chose to use it instead of a photo of real people.
Still, he insisted “the reaction to this photo is out of hand” and doesn’t see an issue with using a fake picture to illustrate what he claims are facts.
“Sure, we can laugh at AI occasionally adding an extra finger (or limb) to a photo, in this case representing a 50% increase in the typical number of arms, but that’s not nearly as much as the near doubling of Trump’s share of the Black vote in 2024 polling, which is no laughing matter for Dems,” Ruffini said by email.