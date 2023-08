Republicans Face Off In First GOP Presidential Debate: Live Updates

Excluded from the debate tonight are former Congressman Will Hurd of Texas (pictured here), Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, businessman Perry Johnson and conservative radio host Larry Elder.None of them qualified under the criteria set by the Republican National Committee (RNC), which requires candidates to have at least 1% support in three national polls or in a mix of national and early-state polls and to have 40,000 individual campaign donors from at least 200 donors per state across at least 20 states.Perry and Elder didn’t take the news so well. Both have said they’ll be suing the RNC, which they accuse of being corrupt and setting vague rules about which polls would qualify.Hurd also failed to meet another requirement set forth by the RNC: A pledge to support whoever becomes the GOP’s nominee.“I’ve been very clear, I’m not saying the pledge as is, and I will deal with the consequences that happen,” Hurd told NBC News last week.RNC chair Ronna McDaniel pushed back, saying the rules were clear and that the candidates who didn’t qualify should have entered the race earlier.“It’s not easy when you have zero name ID to get 1% in three national polls,” she said.