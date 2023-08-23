Republicans Face Off In First GOP Presidential Debate: Live Updates

The 2024 presidential race gets into full swing Wednesday with the first Republican primary debate of the election cycle.
Eight candidates will participate in the debate at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum: Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
However, Trump has declined to participate in Wednesday’s debate.
The debate is being moderated by Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.
Read live updates on the GOP debate below:
North Dakota Governor Debating Through His Injury
Doug Burgum is joining tonight’s debate after some speculation that an Achilles tendon injury he sustained Tuesday might force him to back out.
But the North Dakota governor tweeted a photo of him on crutches Wednesday evening, captioning it: “I’m in.”
Burgum said he sustained a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon while playing basketball with his staff Tuesday.
“I think the first piece of good news is tonight’s not a dance contest,” Burgum told CNN in Milwaukee, adding: “We’re standing at a podium for two hours, and I may just have to cowboy up, and we’ll just get through it.”
Trump Is Right About One Thing: Leading The Polls
Former President Donald Trump is crushing his rivals gunning for the Republican presidential nomination, leading by as much as 40-plus points in some polls. Ron DeSantis leads the rest of the field; his popularity has taken a big dive since announcing his candidacy.
As of Monday, Morning Consult showed Trump polling at 58% support among potential GOP primary voters, DeSantis at 14%, Vivek Ramaswamy at 10%, and Mike Pence at 6%. Nikki Hayley, Tim Scott and Chris Christie all hover at 3%, while Hutchinson comes in at 1%.
A poll of likely Iowa GOP caucus-goers, also released Monday, found Trump could count 42% support over DeSantis’ 19% support. Coming in third was Scott, with 9%.
Here’s Who Didn’t Qualify For The Debate
Excluded from the debate tonight are former Congressman Will Hurd of Texas (pictured here), Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, businessman Perry Johnson and conservative radio host Larry Elder.
None of them qualified under the criteria set by the Republican National Committee (RNC), which requires candidates to have at least 1% support in three national polls or in a mix of national and early-state polls and to have 40,000 individual campaign donors from at least 200 donors per state across at least 20 states.
Perry and Elder didn’t take the news so well. Both have said they’ll be suing the RNC, which they accuse of being corrupt and setting vague rules about which polls would qualify.
Hurd also failed to meet another requirement set forth by the RNC: A pledge to support whoever becomes the GOP’s nominee.
“I’ve been very clear, I’m not saying the pledge as is, and I will deal with the consequences that happen,” Hurd told NBC News last week.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel pushed back, saying the rules were clear and that the candidates who didn’t qualify should have entered the race earlier.
“It’s not easy when you have zero name ID to get 1% in three national polls,” she said.
A Glaring Absence Tonight
Former president Donald Trump won’t be making an appearance on tonight’s debate stage. The GOP front-runner confirmed what many already assumed on Sunday, explaining that people are already familiar with him so he won’t be participating in the debates.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
He’d hinted at that in the months leading up to tonight. In June, he said on Fox News: “Why would I allow people at 1 or 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?”
The debate falls on the night before Trump said he’ll surrender to authorities at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on charges related to his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results. In total this year, he’s been charged with 91 felony counts across four cases.
