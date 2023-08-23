Republicans Face Off In First GOP Presidential Debate: Live Updates

North Dakota Governor Debating Through His Injury

Doug Burgum is joining tonight’s debate after some speculation that an Achilles tendon injury he sustained Tuesday might force him to back out.



But the North Dakota governor tweeted a photo of him on crutches Wednesday evening, captioning it: “I’m in.”



Burgum said he sustained a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon while playing basketball with his staff Tuesday.



“I think the first piece of good news is tonight’s not a dance contest,” Burgum told CNN in Milwaukee, adding: “We’re standing at a podium for two hours, and I may just have to cowboy up, and we’ll just get through it.”