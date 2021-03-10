Viral Attack Ad Exposes The Stark Difference Between GOP And Democratic Priorities

The progressive PAC MeidasTouch calls out GOP distraction tactics with its latest online ad.

The 86-second clip ― released on Twitter Tuesday ― breaks down a stark difference in current Republican and Democratic priorities.

It cuts footage of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) widely-criticized and confusing reading of Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham” last week over video of Democrats working through the night to pass the COVID-19 relief bill.

The spot ends with a Dr. Seuss-style rhyme:

“The GOP can’t govern and so they distract, while Democrats work through the night and then act!”

Watch the video here:

The video, the latest from attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers, has so far garnered more than half a million views.

It follows similar anti-GOP ads from the siblings that have bashed Donald Trump, Trump family members and allies of the former president.