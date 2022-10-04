Here Is The House GOP’s Hit List If Republicans Retake Congress

If Republicans win back control of Congress in November, buckle up for many, many investigations.
House Republicans have offered few details of what sorts of governing and legislation they’d like to accomplish if they prevail in the midterms, but they haven’t been shy about making an enemies’ list.
HuffPost went through House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” campaign document, public statements by party leaders and other accounts of investigation plans, showing a list of almost two dozen targets. And if one includes all the topics House Republicans have at least formally expressed an interest in looking into, the number of probe or hearing targets rises to more than 70.
Some of these may be subsets of others — “treatment of school closure protesters” could be part of a “the politicization of the Justice Department” probe, for example – but the target list runs the gamut, from the Afghanistan withdrawal to investigating the president’s son, Hunter.
Here’s the list:
- The “Biden campaign”
- “Big Tech”
- “Bad actors” at the FBI
- “Legacy media”
- Merrick Garland
- Anthony Fauci
- Companies that complied with information requests from the Jan. 6 committee
- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Hunter Biden
- The origin of the coronavirus
- COVID school closures
- Treatment of school closure protesters
- Afghanistan exit
- Jan. 6 committee spending
- Weapon sales to Ukraine
- Border security
- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
- Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
- “Politicization” of the DOJ
- Inflation
- Energy
While this list is extensive, it may be too conservative. In the current Congress that began last year, House Republicans have filed 56 “resolutions of inquiry,” formal congressional resolutions asking specific parts of the administration to hand over documents and communications on matters of interest, potentially for later investigations.
While none of the resolutions have passed the House to force the administration to provide the materials, the amount and breadth of subjects — from seeking information on the “projected inflationary impact” of various big-ticket bills Democrats have passed to wanting information on failed anti-COVID drug ivermectin — provide another roadmap to potential GOP probe and hearing interest.
(In some cases, different lawmakers filed similar resolutions on the same subject or some resolutions were filed in slightly different form by the same lawmaker.)
Those subjects include (with wording coming directly from the resolutions):
- Unaccompanied alien children
- Operations of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection;
- Enforcement and removal operations;
- DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board;
- Online censorship of political speech;
- The Oct. 4, 2021, memorandum issued by the attorney general entitled “Partnership Among Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address Threats Against School Administrators, Board Members, Teachers, and Staff”;
- Immigration enforcement and border security;
- The Biden family’s international business schemes and related information;
- The COVID-19 vaccine;
- Recovery rebates under section 6428B of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986;
- The 2023-2028 five-year program for offshore oil and gas leasing;
- Compliance with the obligations of the Mineral Leasing Act;
- Impact of illegal immigration on Federal or tribal lands;
- Mineral withdrawal within the Superior National Forest;
- Actions of the Department of the Interior’s Departmental Ethics Office;
- Establishment of the Emergency Intake Site in Erie, Pennsylvania, at the Pennsylvania International Academy, to house the influx of unaccompanied migrant children;
- The calculation of certain expenditure limitations applicable to Federal funding of the Medicaid program in Puerto Rico;
- Plans to draw down and sell products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and plans to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve;
- Communications and directives with the Federal Trade Commission;
- The reinterpretation of sections 36B(c)(2)(c)(i)(II) and 5000A(e)(1)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, commonly known as the “fix to the family glitch”;
- COVID-19 funding;
- Misinformation and the preservation of free speech;
- Plans to exploit the energy crisis to pursue a radical climate agenda;
- Oversight of the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory by the director of the National Institutes of Health;
- Actions taken by the Secretary of Health and Human Services related to the COVID-19 pandemic response;
- Impact of the OECD Pillar One agreement on the United States Treasury;
- Activities of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration relating to broadband service;
- Plans to declare a “climate emergency” in order to invoke emergency authorities to impose regulations on industrial activity, or the supply and delivery of energy or electric power, in the United States;
- Communication between the executive branch and the American Federation of Teachers regarding reopening schools and supporting safe, in-person learning;
- The executive branch’s recommendations for a long-term, consensus approach to reduce the supply and availability of illicitly manufactured fentanyl-related substances in the United States;
- Communications by staff of the White House regarding the implications of revoking the public health orders commonly referred to as “title 42”;
- The Community Navigator Pilot Program;
- Actions by the Small Business Administration to address fraud related to certain COVID-19 programs of the Administration;
- The assistance the Small Business Administration provides based on certain economic conditions;
- Ending the acceptance of applications and requests for COVID-19 economic injury disaster loans and advances;
- The designation of the Small Business Administration as a voter registration agency;
- The role of the Small Business Administration in determining taxes for small businesses concerns;
- The decision to destroy approximately 30,000,000 paper information returns around the time of March 2021, and any other memorandum related to the decision to destroy those information returns;
- The negotiation of prices for prescription drugs under the Medicare prescription drug program;
- The recall of infant formula manufactured by Abbott Laboratories and potential impacts on the infant formula supply chain;
- Unemployment insurance fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic;
- The Department of Education’s cost estimates for the secretary’s waivers related to public service loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment;
- The legal authority to forgive federal student loan debt;
- The role of the Treasury Department in the Paycheck Protection Program of the Small Business Administration;
- The raid on the former president;
- Plans to protect baseload bulk power system generation and transmission to maintain bulk power system reliability;
- Ivermectin;
- Ray Epps;
- Resolution Copper Mine;
- Wait times for veterans to receive primary care, mental health care and specialty care appointments at medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs; and
- The projected inflationary impact of the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Build Back Better Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in conjunction with the Build Back Better Act.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the likely chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which would head up many of these potential probes, told HuffPost the investigations were not retaliatory, despite the potential number and scope of them.
“Our main focus right now is winning. We’ve got to go out and win this election so let’s see what happens there. I think we’re going to.”
“No, it’s our constitutional duty,” he said. “The Judiciary Committee, we’re going to look at the immigration issue, we’re going to look at all the politics of the DOJ. That’s what we should do. We’ll do it in a way that’s consistent with the Constitution,” he said.
“Our main focus right now is winning. We’ve got to go out and win this election so let’s see what happens there. I think we’re going to.”