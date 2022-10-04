Here Is The House GOP’s Hit List If Republicans Retake Congress

If Republicans win back control of Congress in November, buckle up for many, many investigations.

House Republicans have offered few details of what sorts of governing and legislation they’d like to accomplish if they prevail in the midterms, but they haven’t been shy about making an enemies’ list.

HuffPost went through House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” campaign document, public statements by party leaders and other accounts of investigation plans, showing a list of almost two dozen targets. And if one includes all the topics House Republicans have at least formally expressed an interest in looking into, the number of probe or hearing targets rises to more than 70.

Some of these may be subsets of others — “treatment of school closure protesters” could be part of a “the politicization of the Justice Department” probe, for example – but the target list runs the gamut, from the Afghanistan withdrawal to investigating the president’s son, Hunter.

Here’s the list:

While this list is extensive, it may be too conservative. In the current Congress that began last year, House Republicans have filed 56 “resolutions of inquiry,” formal congressional resolutions asking specific parts of the administration to hand over documents and communications on matters of interest, potentially for later investigations.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) would likely head up the House Judiciary Committee if Republicans win House control in November and spearhead several panel investigations. Bill Clark via Getty Images

While none of the resolutions have passed the House to force the administration to provide the materials, the amount and breadth of subjects — from seeking information on the “projected inflationary impact” of various big-ticket bills Democrats have passed to wanting information on failed anti-COVID drug ivermectin — provide another roadmap to potential GOP probe and hearing interest.

(In some cases, different lawmakers filed similar resolutions on the same subject or some resolutions were filed in slightly different form by the same lawmaker.)

Those subjects include (with wording coming directly from the resolutions):

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the likely chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which would head up many of these potential probes, told HuffPost the investigations were not retaliatory, despite the potential number and scope of them.

“Our main focus right now is winning. We’ve got to go out and win this election so let’s see what happens there. I think we’re going to.” - Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

“No, it’s our constitutional duty,” he said. “The Judiciary Committee, we’re going to look at the immigration issue, we’re going to look at all the politics of the DOJ. That’s what we should do. We’ll do it in a way that’s consistent with the Constitution,” he said.