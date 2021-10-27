GOP Rep. Blames Society’s Problems On Failure To Follow God’s Rules For Marriage

Rep. Bob Good’s (R-Va.) biblical explanation for society’s ills earned him a fierce rebuke on Twitter.

“Nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s laws for morality and his rules for and definition of marriage and family,” the first-term lawmaker, who opposes same-sex marriage, said during a House debate Tuesday on the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act.

While opposing a domestic violence prevention bill, a Republican claims nearly everything that “plagues our society” is a result of failing to follow “god’s rules for and definition of marriage” pic.twitter.com/z4ktzEpx8m — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2021

Conservatives have attacked gender identity provisions within the act, which seeks to expand support for Americans affected by domestic, family and dating violence.

Democrats had “chosen to attack the very bedrock of our country, the moral principles and the traditional family that hold our families and communities together,” claimed the Virginia Republican, a former banker and Liberty University fundraiser who describes himself as a “Biblical and constitutional conservative.”

The staunch Donald Trump supporter has previously called the COVID-19 pandemic “phony,” opposed President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, encouraged people not to wear masks and voted to overturn the 2020 election result.

Critics suggested he’d gone back in time with his latest controversial claim:

Sadly, this is Good's bread and butter.



His entire primary campaign was a homophobic crusade to unseat Denver Riggleman for officiating a gay wedding.



The Virginia GOP even censured Denver over it ... in the year 2020! https://t.co/OH4Ucs1Bah — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) October 26, 2021

I'm so glad we were able to travel back in time to the mid-90s for that take — Nelson (@CockyNelson) October 26, 2021

Bob’s not so good 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 — sweetladdoo (@sweetladdoo94) October 26, 2021

This is completely unsurprising--the only reason Good was elected is because the Republican he challenged officiated a same-sex wedding, and local Republicans held a convention at a mega-church so that the primary electorate consisted of exactly who you'd expect. https://t.co/fKOLWjrzfE — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) October 26, 2021