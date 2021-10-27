GOP Rep. Blames Society’s Problems On Failure To Follow God’s Rules For Marriage

Rep. Bob Good’s (R-Va.) biblical explanation for society’s ills earned him a fierce rebuke on Twitter.
“Nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s laws for morality and his rules for and definition of marriage and family,” the first-term lawmaker, who opposes same-sex marriage, said during a House debate Tuesday on the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act.
Conservatives have attacked gender identity provisions within the act, which seeks to expand support for Americans affected by domestic, family and dating violence.
Democrats had “chosen to attack the very bedrock of our country, the moral principles and the traditional family that hold our families and communities together,” claimed the Virginia Republican, a former banker and Liberty University fundraiser who describes himself as a “Biblical and constitutional conservative.”
The staunch Donald Trump supporter has previously called the COVID-19 pandemic “phony,” opposed President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, encouraged people not to wear masks and voted to overturn the 2020 election result.
Critics suggested he’d gone back in time with his latest controversial claim: