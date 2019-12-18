GOP Rep. Claims Trump Is Being Treated Worse Than Jesus

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk (Ga.) used his time during Wednesday’s debate on the House impeachment vote to argue that Jesus Christ received more due process when he was nailed to the cross than President Donald Trump has during the impeachment process.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said on the House floor. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

Rep. Loudermilk just got up said that Jesus received more due process from Pontius Pilate than Trump has gotten.



So witches and Jesus, both.



Okay. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 18, 2019

Pontius Pilate was the Roman governor of Judaea under Emperor Tiberius, best known for presiding at the trial of Jesus. He convicted Jesus of treason and ordered his crucifixion, as described in the Bible.

The bizarre comparison between Trump and Jesus, who Christians believe to be an incarnation of God, came during the debate period Wednesday before the full House casts a historic vote on whether to impeach Trump on two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The abuse of power charge relates to Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals in exchange for congressionally approved military aid, and the obstruction charge relates to Trump’s blocking Congress from hearing key witnesses testify and obtaining important documents that have to do with the impeachment investigation.

The House will likely impeach Trump in a party-line vote because Democrats control the chamber. If Trump is impeached, the case will move to the GOP-controlled Senate for a trial.

The House vote ― and Loudermilk’s comment comparing Trump to Jesus ― comes a day after the president sent an unhinged letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the people who were murdered at the Salem Witch trials received more due process than him (they didn’t).

Like Jesus, the victims of the Salem trials ― mostly women ― were objectively treated worse than Trump, as they were gruesomely killed.

Many people on Twitter reacted swiftly to Loudermilk’s remarks.

