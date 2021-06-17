GOP Rep.'s Sister Slams Him As 'Absolutely' Responsible For U.S. Capitol Riot

Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-Ariz.) sister delivered a blistering critique of her lawmaker sibling on Wednesday, saying she still believes he was “absolutely” responsible for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Jennifer Gosar told CNN’s Anderson Cooper she was “stunned at the brazenness” of elected Republican officials — including her brother — who are currently trying to “erase what is a very documented insurrection” and spin its narrative away from the truth, which was that it was a violent attack on the Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters who’d been egged on by the former president and his enablers.

“To know my brother is a part of it is not surprising to me,” said Gosar. “But it intensifies the frustration about the erasure they are trying to enact with us as citizens and society at the moment.”

Cooper asked Gosar if she stood by her previous claim that “there is no one member of Congress more responsible for the attack on the Capitol than” her brother. She made the claim in an attack ad that aired on Fox News.

Gosar replied:

Absolutely. Absolutely. I have no evidence to the contrary and it would be at least a requirement of our congressional body, the Senate and the House, to investigate that as they have tried but the Senate has filibustered. I absolutely believe that.

Gosar also called out donors to her brother, who allegedly worked with organizers of the pre-riot “Stop the Steal” rally and faces backlash for baselessly suggesting one of the insurrectionists was “executed” by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

The donors should be held accountable “for not speaking up and not putting on pressure to investigate what was a criminal act,” Gosar said of the insurrection.

“I do still believe my brother was an organizer of, or part-organizer of (the riot),” Gosar added. “And I have no evidence to the contrary to suggest anything different.”

Watch the interview here:

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar’s sister speaks out about her brother’s extremist views saying she is “stunned by the brazenness of it.”



She says she believes her brother is partly responsible for the Jan 6. insurrection calling it a “criminal act... my brother was a part organizer of.” pic.twitter.com/GFSNnE15wn — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 17, 2021