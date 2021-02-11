GOP Rep. Floats Upside Down On House Committee Video Call

Another day of the COVID-19 pandemic, another botched video call goes viral.

This time, it was Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) ― who appeared upside down and somewhat detached from reality after logging on remotely to a House financial services committee meeting on Wednesday.

Emmer, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, began talking as if nothing was wrong.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) interrupted proceedings to ask Emmer if he was OK. “I am,” he responded, admitting he was at a loss when it came to removing the filter.

Someone on the line asked if Emmer’s snafu was a “metaphor.”

Another suggested Emmer stand on his head.

“At least you’re not a cat,” said a third, referring to a Texas attorney’s hilarious technical fail earlier this week.

A fourth person told Emmer he was going viral.

Emmer, who’s previously advocated attacking Democrats as socialists, finally removed the filter.

He later appeared to see the funny side:

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4 — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021