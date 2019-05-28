Another GOP Representative Blocks Disaster Aid Bill, Delaying Emergency Relief

A second attempt to pass a bipartisan disaster aid package has failed after a House Republican voted on Tuesday against a bill that would secure $19 billion in emergency relief.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) objected to the legislation’s passage during a voice vote and asked that another vote be held after the House returns from recess next week.

Lawmakers are currently on a 10-day recess for Memorial Day. Because of the recess, the bill required a unanimous vote to pass. This rule can be removed if recess is ended early, Roll Call reported.

“The Constitution is unambiguous, conducting this type of business requires at least half of Congress to be present,” Massie said on Twitter. “If Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi considered this must pass legislation, why did she send everyone home on recess for ten days before voting on it?”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rep. Thomas Massie voted against a bipartisan House disaster aid package on Tuesday.

House Democrats had hoped to send the bill to President Donald Trump for him to sign on Friday before Memorial Day weekend. In an earlier vote that same day, however, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) rejected the bill and demanded that it contain a “modest $4.4 billion” in funding for border security.

The bill, which Trump has said he will sign, contains funding for rebuilding and infrastructure improvements in areas affected by recent natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.