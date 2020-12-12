Twitter Critics Shred GOP Lawmakers Who Shot Themselves In The Foot For Trump For Nothing

Twitter critics on Friday skewered Republican members of the House who backed a baseless Texas lawsuit challenging the election that completely bombed in the Supreme Court.

At least 126 representatives — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — signed an amicus brief in the case supported by President Donald Trump, who called it the “big one.”

But the court quickly bounced the case because Texas “lacks standing” to jettison votes in four other states, where it challenged the ballots.

Falsely deriding an election that they themselves won essentially also undermined the legitimacy of the GOP lawmakers’ positions.

That means they put their necks on the line, and have nothing to show for it — except maybe the lack of a vicious tweet from Trump.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) not to seat those reps and bar them from the House because he says they have violated the Constitution by seeking to overturn a valid democratic election.

Twitter wits could only gloat about the big fail and its poor reflection on lawsuit supporters. Many quipped they were happy to now have the names of those who should never again serve in the House.

Walter Shaub, former director of the federal Office of Government Ethics, posted a gif of Gene Wilder from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” as he’s shouting at a presumed contest winner: “You lose! You get nothing!” And that was when only 106 lawmakers had signed the amicus brief. He quipped that the Republicans “declared their own elections invalid for nothing.”

106 members of Congress declared their own elections invalid for nothing. pic.twitter.com/pdcTIFfRZb — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 11, 2020

126 members of Congress declared their own elections invalid for nothing. — 🗽😷Melinda🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@jeanienyc) December 11, 2020

But we have the names of those 126 members who decided party is more important than country & constituents. Their tenure isn't forever...their time will come. — kypros_47 (@kypros_47) December 12, 2020

Except that now we have on record who the traitors are and what they stand for:

Sedition and treachery.



That will be their legacy for the history books. — SoCal Vicki (@sdvicto) December 12, 2020

The election fraud hoax will go down as one of the most embarrassing and dishonorable episodes in American political history, and countless Republican officials went along with it and promoted it. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 12, 2020

All GOP right now pic.twitter.com/wRtaz90u8n — Patti Mulligan #StayHome #WearAMask (@chachina) December 12, 2020