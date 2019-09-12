GOP Retreat Mocked For Its Hilariously On-Brand Wi-Fi Password

House Republicans are holding a retreat at a Baltimore hotel over the next few days, and organizers are ensuring all attendees are up on at least one main GOP talking point.
Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade discovered that firsthand on Thursday while checking into the hotel.
Apparently, the hotel’s Wi-Fi password is a phrase that might seem familiar at a rally hosted by President Donald Trump: “Socialism_is_very_very_bad.”
Many Twitter users found the message hilariously on-brand, but felt compelled to give the business to the party of big business:
A few Twitter users predicted this particular password would inspire a lot of problems.
