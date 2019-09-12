GOP Retreat Mocked For Its Hilariously On-Brand Wi-Fi Password

House Republicans are holding a retreat at a Baltimore hotel over the next few days, and organizers are ensuring all attendees are up on at least one main GOP talking point.

Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade discovered that firsthand on Thursday while checking into the hotel.

Apparently, the hotel’s Wi-Fi password is a phrase that might seem familiar at a rally hosted by President Donald Trump: “Socialism_is_very_very_bad.”

Literally LOLed at the hotel internet password for the GOP retreat-> pic.twitter.com/5AACL9l6u1 — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 12, 2019

Many Twitter users found the message hilariously on-brand, but felt compelled to give the business to the party of big business:

Send_her_back had already been taken by the KKK group meeting down the hall. — Chris Bastian (@ChrisBastianBkl) September 12, 2019

when you have to say "very" twice that's how you know you're winning the argument — Francis Hwang (@fhwang) September 12, 2019

Stephen Miller must have set that up. — Bethy P. (@FiredupBethy) September 12, 2019

Isn't the hotel providing WiFi for all its guests kinda like.... like... ...... SOCIALISM? — Norton (@NortonRVA) September 12, 2019

They should pull themselves up by their own hot spots — Sporting Event Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) September 12, 2019

Crazy long password to own the libs — The beach is on the left (@JeevesSolvesIt) September 12, 2019

A few Twitter users predicted this particular password would inspire a lot of problems.

Baby boomers can't type underscores. Whoever did this is going to spend the weekend on the phone explaining a keyboard. — Charliecrist (@CharlieCrist4NJ) September 12, 2019

So many GOP olds will be calling the front desk to tell them the password isn't working. No way they'll type that in correctly the first 10 times. — wolfrjc (@wolfrjc) September 12, 2019

Nobody will get online due to the I.Q. test of having to remove the spaces and then type all the redundant letters (even though not case sensitive) in the correct order. — --dave (@dhof60) September 12, 2019