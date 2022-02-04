GOP Mocked For Calling Jan. 6 Capitol Riot 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

One political party’s attempt to overthrow an election is apparently just another party’s definition of “legitimate political discourse.”
That’s according to the Republican Party, which, on Friday, voted to punish GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Associated Press reported.
The censure resolution accuses Kinzinger and Cheney of “participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” which, the AP notes, is “a striking description of the violent attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.”
The resolution also calls on the party to no longer support Cheney and Kinzinger as Republicans.
GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel muddied the waters a bit by claiming that the “legitimate political discourse” referenced in the resolution “had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol.”
Her uncle, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, had a different opinion about Kinzinger and Cheney.
Kinzinger, who is not facing reelection, said on Thursday that Republican leadership had allowed “conspiracies and toxic tribalism” to hinder “their ability to see clear-eyed.”
Cheney responded by saying “I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump.”
Many Twitter users took the GOP’s suggestion that storming the Capitol to change the results of an election was “legitimate political discourse” as the gaslighting it was.