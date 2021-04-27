GOP Senator Tells Critics Of Cops: 'Call A Meth Head' Next Time You’re In Trouble

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) scorned those who dare criticize the police, telling them to instead “call a meth head” for help.

“I’ve said it before,” Kennedy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday. “If you hate cops just because they’re cops, then feel free to call a criminal, call a meth head, the next time you get in trouble.”

Kennedy previously urged critics of law enforcement to “call a crackhead” instead of the cops.

Kennedy’s quip ― his latest in a long string of controversial comments ― came during a discussion on repeated killings of Black people by police officers.

Cops “have about 60 million encounters with Americans each year,” Kennedy noted to Hannity in a clip shared by Mediaite. He then parroted right-wing rhetoric by attacking the call to “defund the police,” which actually advocates redirecting some government funds from the police to social services.

“If you support defunding the police, you have tested positive for stupid,” Kennedy said.

He also attacked the media, claiming many journalists “have a narrative and they only want to cherry-pick and pick instances which show cops at their worst.”

“I mean, I do not accept, nor do I think most Americans accept, that most cops are bad people, or racist,” Kennedy continued. “They don’t get up every day and go into work hoping they can hurt somebody. Most of them get up every day and hope they can themselves come back home alive.”