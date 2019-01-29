GOP Senator Roasts Roger Stone With Cartoon Comparison: ‘A Total Beavis'

Roger Stone has been dubbed “a total Beavis” by a Republican senator.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) likened President Donald Trump’s former associate to one half of MTV’s animated duo “Beavis and Butt-Head” on Monday.

“I’ve watched this man. He talked himself into an indictment,” Kennedy said after making the cartoon comparison.

“I mean, he talked his way into an indictment. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kennedy added in footage aired by Fox News. “When his IQ gets to 75, he ought to sell.”

Stone was arrested and indicted Friday on a slew of charges relating to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He denies all allegations.

“Beavis and Butt-head” — which chronicled the misadventures of two couch potato teens — ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997. It returned for an eighth and final season in 2011.