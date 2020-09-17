Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) declared Donald Trump to be “the most transparent president in history” ― and was immediately taken to task on Twitter.
“I don’t think anything he says to any reporter, or reported in any book, really comes across as a surprise to anybody, because he’s already said it publicly,” Johnson said on Greta Van Susteren‘s “Full Court Press” show in a clip that the Republican lawmaker shared on social media Wednesday.
Johnson was responding to the damning revelations about the president in books such as Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s “Rage,” which details how Trump knew about the threat of the coronavirus as early as February but decided for months to mislead the American public by downplaying its dangers.
Check out the video here:
Critics on Twitter explained why Johnson should not describe Trump as “transparent” by listing just some of the president’s opaque scandals ― from his continued mission to keep his personal finances out of public view and his efforts to thwart the congressional investigation into his Ukraine misconduct.