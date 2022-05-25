GOP Senators Unveil Plan For Preventing More Mass Shootings

Republican senators stood united Wednesday in response to the shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, making it clear that they have a plan for what they can ― and must ― do in response to these largely preventable and routine mass shootings happening all over the country, all the time.

Their plan is as simple as three words, in fact.

“Thoughts and prayers.”

See below for specifics on the GOP senators’ strategy, which they unveiled on social media with great fanfare for the American public.

It’s unclear what metrics they plan to use to gauge the success of their proposal. What is clear, though, is that Senate Republicans have already signaled that they won’t even vote for a House-passed bill to strengthen gun background checks, something that has near-universal support among Americans.

The news of the violent loss of 15 innocent lives in Uvalde, Texas, is devastating and unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the children, the school, and the local law enforcement and officials. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) May 24, 2022

The horrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, is gut-wrenching. 14 innocent and precious lives lost—it’s unspeakable. We pray for this school. We pray for the families. We pray for this community. And we pray for our Nation. https://t.co/3p38SXGVBS — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 24, 2022

I am absolutely heartbroken after learning of this tragedy in Uvalde. I’m fervently praying for the families of those lost and those fighting for their lives. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) May 25, 2022

Psalm 34 tells us that the Lord is near to the broken hearted.



I was devastated to learn of the children and teacher senselessly murdered today in Texas. Please join me in lifting up their families in prayer. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 24, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear about the 14 children and 1 teacher who died in Texas today. Our hearts and prayers are with their families during this incredibly difficult time. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) May 24, 2022

Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer.



Thank you to the local first responders working on the scene. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 24, 2022

Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. No student should ever be afraid to go to school. The violence must end.



We are praying for all of the victims, their families & all affected by this senseless act. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks at the tragic news from Texas today. I pray for the victims, their families, and for our nation at this difficult time. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 24, 2022

Kelley and I are horrified by this senseless massacre. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2022

A heartbreaking tragedy in Uvalde, Texas claimed 15 innocent lives.



The situation was unimaginable. Please join me in praying for the victims and for the community as they mourn the loss of loved ones. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) May 24, 2022

Anna and I join all Arkansans in praying for the victims and the childrens’ families in Uvalde.



And we’re grateful for law enforcement and the first responders who are helping in the face of this unimaginable evil. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 24, 2022

It is an unspeakable evil what happened in Uvalde, TX today. What would drive a teenager to kill their grandmother and then shoot innocent children? Cindy and I are holding the families in our prayers as they face this ruthless act. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) May 24, 2022

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, today is a terrible tragedy. Kay and I are praying for the families and loved ones who are grieving during this difficult time. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) May 24, 2022

Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer the entire Uvalde community during this devastating time and we mourn the lives that were taken by this act of evil. None of us can imagine the anguish the parents in Uvalde are going through. Our hearts go out to them. 3/x — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 24, 2022

*I’m grateful to law enforcement and everyone who worked to stop the shooter, as well as the medical staff working now to prevent further loss of life.

*I join my fellow Texans in lifting up the entire Uvalde community during this unimaginable tragedy. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 24, 2022

Today’s shooting in Texas was horrible and evil. Cindy and I are praying for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible act of violence. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) May 24, 2022

Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022

A senseless, horrendous act of evil. My heart is with all those in Texas right now. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 24, 2022

There are no adequate words to express the horror at Robb Elementary. My sincere condolences to these families. Something this horrific, children being slaughtered in their school, it does not get worse than this. pic.twitter.com/mlrY4Sb0Iu — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 24, 2022