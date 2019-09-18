A Republican state senator in Pennsylvania resigned Wednesday after being arrested on charges of child sexual abuse and child pornography.

State GOP leaders said they had received a letter of resignation from state Sen. Mike Folmer (R), who was charged Tuesday night, after law enforcement officials found images of child porn on a Tumblr account belonging to him and on his iPhone.

“We are sickened and disturbed by the charges brought against Mike Folmer yesterday,” state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R) and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R) said in a joint statement. “We have reviewed the criminal complaint and spoke with Mike Folmer early this morning to insist on his resignation from the Senate. We are in receipt of his letter of resignation and the 48th Senatorial District is now vacant.”

Folmer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several state leaders, including Gov. Tom Wolf (D), had called for Folmer’s immediate resignation Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Folmer admitted to police Tuesday that the Tumblr account and associated email address belonged to him, and “that he had been dealing with some personal problems/issues and that he had received child pornography through his Tumblr blog.”

