PoliticsDonald Trumpconservative political action conferenceSusan Del Percio

GOP Strategist Spots 'Horrible' Sign For Trump In CPAC Straw Poll

Susan Del Percio said the former president should be concerned by the results of the poll he won.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump shouldn’t celebrate the results of the straw poll he won at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), according to a longtime Republican political strategist.

Trump topped the straw poll on Saturday of declared and likely Republican 2024 presidential candidates, earning 62% of the vote.

In an appearance on MSNBC Sunday, Susan Del Percio, a political analyst for the network, said this was a poor result, considering the increasingly Trump-oriented nature of the annual gathering in recent years. Notably, key potential players in the 2024 Republican presidential race, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, did not appear at this year’s CPAC, traditionally a must-attend event for GOP candidates.

“Sixty-two percent of CPAC in a straw poll is a horrible result for Donald Trump,” Del Percio said on MSNBC. “I mean, this has been dubbed TPAC. This is Donald Trump’s show, and he can only get 62% of his own people.”

That’s not the say Trump’s power in the GOP isn’t there, she added, noting that “all he needs to do is get 35%” of the vote, “beat everyone else, and it’s winner take all.”

See Del Percio’s analysis on MSNBC, posted by Raw Story, below:

