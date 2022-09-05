GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope

“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden warned.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people, refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

Biden acknowledged that not every Republican embraces this extreme ideology but said there was “no question” that the modern GOP is dominated and intimidated by Trump and his base.

Many Republicans have slammed Biden’s rhetoric as divisive, including Trump himself, who called it the most “vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.