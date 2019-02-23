GOP Strategist Mocks The Over-60s Addicted To Ridiculously Fake News

GOP strategist Rick Wilson noted on Friday who he believes is a “real problem” behind the spread of fake news.

And that is the generation, Wilson explained on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” of “mostly 60-plus that when they read on RealEaglePatriotNewsBuzzfeed3000.ru and they see a story about Hillary being a robot lesbian they go awwooow.’”

They “love that stuff and they become addicted to it,” he added.

Research published in the Science journal in January appears to back up Wilson’s claim. It revealed how “users over 65 shared nearly seven times as many articles from fake news domains as the youngest age group” ages 18 to 29 years old.