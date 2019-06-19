GOP Strategist Urges Democrats To Tackle Trump's 'Tidal Wave Of BS' Immediately

Veteran GOP strategist Rick Wilson on Tuesday pointed out one of the biggest problems Democrats must face up to “very quickly” during the 2020 election — President Donald Trump’s ability to lie, and lie rapidly.

Wilson warned on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” that Trump will “spout a torrent, a tidal wave of BS in this campaign and they’re gonna try to play catch up with it every day and they’re not going to be able to because he can lie with a speed and faculty that no one else has ever had.”

The Florida based political consultant had earlier explained how Trump could “say anything and do anything and there’s no boundary he can cross” that loses the votes of his hard-core supporters, such as the members of his base who attended his reelection campaign launch Tuesday in Orlando.

“The ones that were committed enough to go and show up in that room tonight, they live in a completely separate political sphere now,” said Wilson, who previously worked on political campaigns for former President George H.W. Bush and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“It is hermetic,” he added. “They live inside Donald Trump’s definitions of reality. He can tell them ‘the wall is 3,000 feet long and made of solid gold and has alligator moats’ and they’ll say ‘Of course it does.’”

“They believe what he tells them, and it doesn’t matter.”

The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column reported last week that, as of June 7, Trump had made 10,796 false or misleading claims in office since his inauguration in January 2017.

